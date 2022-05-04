The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison shrugs off 'buffoon' label, doubles down on ICAC attack in tetchy press conference

Doug Dingwall
Sarah Basford Canales
By Doug Dingwall, and Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 4 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:10am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has brushed off scathing comments calling him a "buffoon" for describing NSW's integrity watchdog as a "kangaroo court", as he doubles down on his attacks on the agency.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: James Croucher
Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

