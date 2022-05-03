The Canberra Times
Interest rates decision: Reserve Bank lifts the official cash rate from 0.1% to 0.35%

Gerard Cockburn
Karen Barlow
By Gerard Cockburn, and Karen Barlow
Updated May 3 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:30am
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese. Pictures: James Croucher, Sitthixay Ditthavong

In a momentous decision, particularly during a federal election campaign, the Reserve Bank Board has announced the first rate rise in 11 years and warned there are more to come.

