The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

The National Library wants your federal election ephemera

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Already iconic - a controversial fake David Pocock corflute. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The National Library in Canberra has been collecting election bits and bobs since 1983, providing a unique perspective into Australia's social life and political landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.