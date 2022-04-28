A central monitoring system that would slow the rate gamblers could lose money on poker machines in the ACT would cost up to $18 million to install, but the government is confident revenue from the machines can partly cover the cost.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
