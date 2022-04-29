The Canberra Times
ACT court sentences Lal Ro Puia, 27, to suspended jail term for indecent acts against women at Tuggeranong shopping centre

By Toby Vue
April 29 2022 - 7:30pm
A woman in her late 70s has developed "a habit of looking over my shoulder" after being sexually "violated by a total stranger" that involved the offender touching her groin in a public place.

Lal Ro Puia, 27, was sentenced to a suspended five-month jail term for indecent acts against two women in Tuggeranong.
