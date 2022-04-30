The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Swinger Hill voters swinging towards the independents

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
April 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Swinger Hill's Jamie Morabito, Jude Dodd and Lynne Bliss. Picture: James Croucher

Which way will swingers vote? Not that kind of swinger - swing voters.

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

