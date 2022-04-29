The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

'Crisis response' call from Labor to save local newspapers

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newsprint costs are set to rise, amid calls for the government to step up assistance to publishers of regional newspapers. Picture Getty Images

Labor will seek Coalition cooperation for emergency support to publishers of regional newspapers as they face a "terminal threat".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.