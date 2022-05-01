The Canberra Times
Labor housing plan a grab for equity: Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
May 1 2022 - 1:55am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking at a western Sydney neighbourhood centre. Picture: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed Labor's plan to co-purchase homes to help people into the property market, saying the federal government should not share in equity with homebuyers.

