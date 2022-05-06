The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

A goat selfie? You've got to be kidding

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
May 6 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Volk got the shock of his life when a goat joined him for lunch atop Mt Bimberi. Pictures: Geoff Volk

Clambering up Mt Bimberi, the ACT's highest mountain, is no easy feat so on reaching the summit last weekend bushwalker Geoffrey Volk stopped for a breather and a bite to eat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.