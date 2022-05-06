But trouble comes looking for Strange when a giant octopus-like thing starts tearing New York apart, apparently trying to kill a teenage girl (Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez). Strange intervenes to save the girl, realising he has dreamed about this girl before. Like many of his friends, it turns out she has super powers - hers allow her to move back and forth across the multiple universes and a series of nefarious forces seem to be after the girl to take that power for themselves. To help keep the girl safe, Strange approaches another of his Avenger friends, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).