The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

You can't be happy all the time: how Encanto and Turning Red can help families wrestle with anger and sadness

By Cher McGillivray
May 6 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the film Turning Red (2022), a young 13-year-old girl, Meilin "Mei" Lee, turns into a red panda whenever she has strong emotions: when she is angry, when she is sad and when she is excited.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.