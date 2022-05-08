The Canberra Times
Zinc, the mighty mineral that's basically your body's ministry of defence

May 8 2022 - 12:00am
Zinc is important for immune function and can be found in foods like shellfish, pumpkin seeds, cashews, chickpeas, milk and cheese, beef and dark chocolate.

With winter on the way, I've been investigating ways to maximise my immunity. And one word keeps coming up: zinc.

