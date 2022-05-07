The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Why winning is for wimps and what backing a loser says about you

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
Updated May 8 2022 - 2:22am, first published May 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sports fandom can be a real test of character. Picture: Shutterstock

If it is character building to be a passionate fan of an unsuccessful football team then passionate fans of the Canberra Raiders rugby league team should have characters the size of the Great Wall of China, characters visible from outer space.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.