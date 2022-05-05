The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Exclusive

Climate 200-Redbridge polls show David Pocock and Zed Seselja neck and neck in ACT Senate race

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zed Seselja, main, and insets clockwise from top right, David Pocock, Katy Gallagher, Kim Rubenstein and Tjanara Goreng Goreng, are battling for two spots in the ACT Senate. Pictures: ACM

The ACT Senate race is pointing towards a boilover, with two new polls commissioned by climate-focused fundraising group Climate 200 showing ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja and independent candidate David Pocock virtually neck and neck.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.