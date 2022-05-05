Mr Pocock, a former Wallabies and ACT Brumbies star player, is shown as a particular threat to the Liberal incumbent as he is seen to be capturing traditional Seselja supporters. However, of the people who say they will vote for Mr Pocock, 22 per cent voted for Labor at the last election, 30 per cent voted for The Greens at the last election, 34 per cent voted for then independent candidate Anthony Pesec and 12 per cent voted for the Liberals.