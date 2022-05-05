Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to come under pressure about his government's handling of the Solomon Islands.
In western Sydney, Mr Morrison admitted he has not spoken to the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, since he struck a controversial deal with Beijing.
He repeated Solomon Islands had signed onto a "secret arrangement" with Beijing, denying that his rhetoric tailored to a domestic audience had exacerbated diplomatic tensions with Honiara.
"What we need to be conscious of is we need to be calm and composed when we deal with these issues that arise," he said.
He added the relationship with the Pacific nation and the French President, another key ally in the Indo-Pacific and one the PM has a bit of history with, could be repaired if he was re-elected.
"I'm looking forward, should I have that opportunity, to be sitting down with all the Pacific leaders so we can talk to each other as a family about the risk this presents, not just in Solomon Islands, but right across the Pacific," he said.
Back in the capital, Defence Minister Peter Dutton spoke at a National Press Club debate repeating his claim Australia must "prepare for war" as he went head to head with Labor counterpart Brendan O'Connor.
Mr Dutton insisted Australia's broken relationship with China was a major success story but also said a normalised relationship is what he wants in the long term.
"I want nothing more than a normalised relationship with China ... But the direction of the Chinese government at the moment, including in our own region, is alarming and we should be realistic about it," he said.
Once again, things seem to be heating up rather than cooling down as we face another day of political campaigning until May 21.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
