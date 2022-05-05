This legislative mishmash is the result of a conscious decision by a succession of federal governments not to make uniform abortion laws a priority over many decades. While Bill Shorten took a proposal for a national abortion policy to the 2019 election Labor has chosen not make this an issue in 2022. That could be because Ed Husic blamed a significant swing against him in his electorate of Chifley on what he said was misrepresentation of Labor's abortion policy.

