The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

US abortion row puts right to choice at risk

By The Canberra Times
May 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister John Howard. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

While the rulings of the US Supreme Court have no legal standing here if, as seems likely, it votes to overturn Roe v Wade, the right of Australian women to choose to terminate a pregnancy could once again emerge as a political issue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.