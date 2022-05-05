The Canberra Times
KordaMentha appointed as voluntary administrators for Mugga Lane Solar Park in Canberra

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 5 2022 - 9:33am, first published 8:55am
Mugga Lane Solar Farm has entered voluntary administration. Picture: Jay Cronan

Canberra's Mugga Lane Solar Park has entered voluntary administration, less than five years after the 52-hectare project launched.

