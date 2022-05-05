Canberra's Mugga Lane Solar Park has entered voluntary administration, less than five years after the 52-hectare project launched.
Scott Langdon and David Osborne of KordaMentha have been appointed as voluntary administrators.
Advertisement
The firm said the move was "necessary due to the recent external effects on the financial arrangements of Mugga Lane Solar Park".
The news comes a week after owner Maoneng Group proposed a 950-megawatt solar and battery energy hub in Merriwa, regional NSW.
In 2013, Chinese firm Zhenfa won the ACT government contract to supply solar power from the Mugga Lane site located along the Monaro Highway near Jerrabomberra.
The Australian arm of Zhenfa was reportedly later bought out by its Australian management firm Maoneng Group.
Construction of Mugga Lane Solar Park was completed in 2017 and it officially opened a year later.
It was reported at the time Maoneng Group was paid $178 for each megawatt hour of electricity it produced, to a maximum of 24,600 megawatt hours a year, or $4.38 million a year.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
A sale process has commenced immediately.
"We expect a high level of international interest in the Mugga Lane Solar Park due to the unique nature of the asset," Mr Langdon said.
"The voluntary administrators will work collaboratively with the director to run an international sale process and maximise competitive tension and the financial outcomes for all stakeholders and creditors.
"Mugga Lane Solar Park will continue to operate on a 'business as usual' basis throughout in administration and there will be no disruption to operations or any stakeholders."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.