On the subject of second-hand books, Lifeline Canberra's fundraising book fair has been popular for half a century. The event was the victim of recent protests in Canberra - a fact that made Canberrans more determined than ever to stake their claim on a thriving culture. The cancellation was met with a barrage of donations, more than enough to make up for the financial loss. It will be on again in July, while its new eBay shop and Book Lovers' Lane store in Fyshwick are keeping things ticking along.