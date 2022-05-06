The Canberra Times
With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine

By Alexander Gillespie
May 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Ukrainian servicemen survey the remains of a Russian helicopter at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv on Thursday. Picture: EPA

There could be no better example of the United Nations' failure to live up to its founding ideals than the recent visit by secretary general Antonio Guterres to Russia. Attempting to calm the dangerous war in Ukraine, he obtained nothing of significance.

