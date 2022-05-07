Blues destroy Roos in Queanbeyan derby

Not one, but two Queanbeyan Blues hat-tricks in their 64-10 walloping of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the derby at Seiffert Oval on Saturday.
Jake Butler-Fleming and Ropata Doherty will have to fight over the match ball as they both scored three tries in a dominant display.
In a tough day out, the Kangaroos couldn't contain the Blues' attack, allowing too many line breaks and overlap opportunities down the wings.
Despite a slow start to the season, Butler-Fleming felt this performance had been coming for the Blues.
"I don't get over the line very often, so it was nice to score some, but it was all about the team today," he said.
"Our halves were great, but it was a whole team effort.
"We had been feeling the past couple of weeks that our performances were getting better and today showed."
In a 12-try romp, it took Doherty just six minutes to score his first and just another eight minutes for his second.
He completed his hat-trick just after half-time, when the Blues already held a 26-point lead.
Blues playing-coach Terry Campese was involved in everything - both with his running game creating line breaks and his kicking game as well.
Butler-Fleming caught one of his kicks to score, while he also got on the end of a pearler of a pass from the former Canberra Raider to complete his hat-trick.
Bryce Lee and Bradley Buckley all scored first-half tries for the Blues, while Cyprian Ale - who dragged three Roos players over the try line with him - Mathew Parsons, halfback Charlie Woolford and George Morseu all ran in four-pointers in the second half.
The Roos did manage two tries, with Temple Rupapera getting their first and then Michael Cullen scoring a consolation try in the last moments of the game.
Queanbeyan Blues now visit the Belconnen United Sharks, who are coming off a good 30-28 victory over the Gungahlin Bulls.
The Kangaroos will look to rebound after getting blown off the pitch by their local rivals, hosting the Yass Magpies, who were outgunned by the Tuggeranong Bushrangers 30-10.
In the other Canberra Raiders Cup game, the West Belconnen Warriors continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 36-20 win over the Woden Valley Rams.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP
Queanbeyan Blues 64 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 10
West Belconnen Warriors 36 bt Woden Valley Rams 20
Belconnen United Sharks 30 bt Gungahlin Bulls 28
Tuggeranong Bushrangers 30 bt Yass Magpies 10
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD
Yass Magpies 42 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers 0
Woden Valley Rams 46 bt Harden Worhawks 0
Queanbeyan Blues 28 bt South Coast United 0
UC Stars 30 bt Boomanulla Raiders 6
