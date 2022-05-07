The Canberra Times
Blues destroy Roos in Queanbeyan derby

By Zachary Colwell
Updated May 7 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
Jake Butler-Fleming was one of two Queanbeyan Blues to score a hat-trick in a massive derby win. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Not one, but two Queanbeyan Blues hat-tricks in their 64-10 walloping of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the derby at Seiffert Oval on Saturday.

