Mingling outside the Tramsheds Function Centre in Launceston, new parents Laura and Bradley summed up the predicament facing the Liberals in this crucial corner of Australia's electoral map.
The pair have nothing against local Liberal MP Bridget Archer, who holds the northern Tasmanian seat of Bass by a margin of just 0.4 per cent.
They like that Archer crossed the floor during the religious discrimination debate, and that she broke ranks on the need for a federal anti-corruption commission.
But they can't vote for her.
"I don't want Scott Morrison back in," Laura says.
"Sorry, Bridget, we're voting against you."
Laura's list of grievances against the Prime Minister is long and varied. It includes his comments about Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame ("I love Grace Tame") and resistance to a strong anti-corruption watchdog ("what has he got to hide?").
But for the 33-year-old, whose parents are Liberal voters, it can be reduced to a simple point.
It's a message that should send alarm bells ringing inside Coalition campaign headquarters.
"We're the generation which don't love Scott Morrison, and all of the things that he's said," she says.
"I'm definitely disillusioned with the Liberal Party."
A few moments after Laura spoke to ACM, Anthony Albanese and his Bass candidate Ross Hart strolled into the function centre to chat with stallholders at the Niche markets.
Laura's views would be music to the ears of Labor strategists, who appear intent on casting the battle in Bass as a contest not between two local candidates but a referendum on the Prime Minister.
"The blunt truth is that a vote for Bridget Archer is a vote for more of the same and a vote for Scott Morrison to stay as Prime Minister," Albanese told a rally of Labor supporters early on Saturday afternoon.
Bass is one of the seats that will shape the election result on May 21. Just look at the number of times the leaders have ventured to northern Tasmania in the months before and during the campaign.
Morrison was there on April 14 to announce $220 million to support the foresty industry, and then again on April 30 to talk about cheaper medicine.
Launceston was the scene of Albanese's unemployment and cash rate gaffes on the campaign's opening day.
The Labor leader had a better time of it on Saturday.
He avoided any prickly moments in a nine-minute media conference, before delivering a 35-minute address to the party faithful in which he announced a $26 million commitment to local job-creating projects.
Following warm-up acts from Hart and frontbenchers Mark Butler and Julie Collins, Albanese ripped into the Coalition as "numpties" on climate change and lambasted Mr Morrison for being seemingly disinterested in leaving a policy legacy.
"Why would you do this job if you did not want to lead Australia to be better?" he told crowd of red shirts and placards.
Albanese, wearing a scarf he'd bought at the markets, ended the day's campaigning pulling beers and having a pint of his own at James Boag Brewery.
A lighter moment before another crucial campaign moment.
Albanese faces Morrison is the second leaders' debate in Sydney on Sunday night.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
