Canberra has hit a new high for COVID-related hospitalisations in the pandemic, as new infections fall during the weekend.
ACT Health reported 788 new cases on Sunday, with infections falling slightly since Friday.
However, hospitalisations reached a new high, with ACT Health reporting 76 people with COVID being treated in hospital, including six in intensive care, and one on ventilation.
Today's COVID figures also indicated a high in ICU admissions unseen since January 18.
Last week, COVID-related hospitalisations remained high 70 admissions recorded on Thursday and figures steady in the high-60s through most of the week.
The previous record for COVID hospital admissions was 73; this was reported on January 27 at the peak of Canberra's Omicron wave.
There are 5935 active cases in the ACT. Of the new 788 cases, 422 reported via PCR tests and 366 rapid tests.
There has been 111,599 COVID cases detected in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Friday, a woman in her 80s has become the 55th person to die with COVID-19 in the ACT since the pandemic began.
The take up of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have remained mostly flat, with 75.5 per cent of the ACT population aged 16 and over now reported to have had three jabs.
Three-dose coverage is lower among younger groups in Canberra, data collated by ACT Health has shown.
The data shows about 70 per cent of people admitted to intensive care with the coronavirus since the start of the year had not had three doses of a COVID vaccine.
Meanwhile, a total of six patients at an adult mental health unit in Canberra Hospital have contracted COVID-19.
ACT Health confirmed on Friday the unit is now in lockdown which means no new patients will be admitted until the risk of further transmission is deemed as low.
Hospitals are not the only public institutions feeling the impact this month, with students at several Canberra schools returning to home learning from Thursday.
There were 8891 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NSW, along with six deaths. There was 1504 people were in hospital.
Victoria reported 8744 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 491 people in hospital. Four Victorians also died with COVID.
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
