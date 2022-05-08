An upgrade to some of the ACT's most dangerous intersections will be accelerated if the Coalition retains government.
Liberal senator for the ACT Zed Seselja has pledged $30 million towards speed-up the revamp of intersections in Gungahlin, in a bid to ease congestion and safety concerns.
Advertisement
Gungahlin was one of Australia's fastest growing regions, and Senator Seselja warned existing congestion issues would only spiral without extra support.
ACT government data on crashes and accidents also showed the region was home to three of the territory's seven most dangerous intersections.
Senator Seselja said the upgrades would ensure safer and more reliable commutes across the district.
"Any Canberran who drives through Gungahlin regularly knows the roads need fixing," Senator Seselja said.
"There are dangerous intersections across the town centre, and congestion issues will only continue to increase as Gungahlin continues to grow."
The intersections were identified by the ACT government as part of its infrastructure plan, with the federal injection aimed at accelerating the implementation of the upgrades.
Senator Seselja said the commitment added to more than $2.1 billion already allocated to infrastructure projects in the ACT since the Coalition took power in 2013.
That included funding to upgrade William Hovell Drive, the Monaro Highway, Tuggeranong Parkway, and Athllon Drive, he said.
The Liberal incumbent was fighting a strong challenge for the ACT's second Upper House seat from independent candidate David Pocock.
Mr Pocock has argued Canberrans wanted a "want and need a bigger vision" for territory.
Data released by insurance company AAMI late last year showed three roads in Gungahlin - Gundaroo Drive, Anthony Rolfe Avenue, and Gungahlin Drive - among the top ten most accident-prone in the ACT.
AAMI collected data from more than 360,000 motor insurance claims to uncover the most dangerous roads in Australia.
The top five risky spots in Canberra are:
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.