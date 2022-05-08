The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal Election 2022: Labor to pay top students to study teaching

Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
May 8 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's education spokeswoman, Tanya Plibersek, will help launch a new plan to attract teachers. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Top school graduates would be paid up to $12,000 a year to study teaching under a Labor plan to help raise standards in the classroom.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.