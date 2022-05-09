Smoke seen above a CSIRO building has been attributed to an explosion inside a kiln used to dry plant seeds.
An ESA spokesperson said a bang was heard and smoke was seen coming from a shed about 500 metres from the CSIRO Discovery Centre and ANU residential halls in Acton on Monday.
"Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed there was no fire outside the kiln," they said.
"It is believed the kiln, which was on over the weekend (a usual practice for drying materials), built up enough pressure to blow the door off."
The shed is understood to be linked to the CSIRO's High Resolution Plant Phenomics Centre.
ACT Fire and Rescue were at the scene by about 9.35am and left within the hour.
There were no reports of injuries and inspectors are expected to assess the kiln.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
