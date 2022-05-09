The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Analysis

Polls and parties: After 2019, what to believe and what to expect

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, James Croucher

Less than two weeks out from polling day, various opinion polls are showing Labor leading and strengthening that lead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.