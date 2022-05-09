The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Coalition hypocrites on climate, housing debt claims: Labor

Steve Evans
Doug Dingwall
Harley Dennett
By Steve Evans, Doug Dingwall, and Harley Dennett · Updated May 9 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor campaign spokesman Jason Clare. Picture: AAP

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has dismissed criticisms that his party's climate and housing programs will increase the national debt, saying the off-budget spending would be reinvested.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.