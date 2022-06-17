How did you learn to sew? I learnt to sew during lockdown via YouTube videos and sewing books borrowed from the library. As with a lot of people, it started with making masks but quickly became an all consuming obsession.

Why do you love to sew? I love the creative process of finding the right fabrics for the right pattern and my new-found ability to make a real, tangible piece of clothing. I'm often incredibly proud of my garments because I know how much time and effort has gone into it. There's always something new to learn and I find it a great stress reliever (most of the time!).