The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Price of Jindabyne Airbnb rentals increases as house prices soar in the regional NSW suburb

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
32 Candlebark Circuit, Jindabyne recently sold for $2,235,000. Picture: Henley Property

Holidaymakers should be prepared to pay a premium for Jindabyne accommodation this winter, with data showing prices have risen by up to 25 per cent this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.