The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Residents say government has left them to deal with combustible cladding alone

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 14 2022 - 6:45am, first published May 12 2022 - 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chair of the executive committee of Ambassador Apartments in Deakin, Stephen Ellis. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Owners of apartments built with the combustible cladding responsible for the 2017 Grenfell tower fire say the territory government has been too slow to respond, with many forced to act before assistance has been offered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.