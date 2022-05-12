Morrison and his senior ministers downplayed the importance of the poll in the same manner condemned men refer to a noose as just another length of hessian rope. But it still had a seismic effect within Liberal circles. The NSW Treasurer Matt Kean warned that the loss of key Liberal seats to teal independents could lead to a splintering of his party. "We've seen the impact of what happens when the centre-right parties lose moderate voices," he said. "Look at the Republican party, the party of Lincoln, the party that abolished slavery. [It] has now become the party of Trump, the party of Putin sympathisers and anti-vaxxers."