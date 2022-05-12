Labor has promised to ramp up spending to protect the Great Barrier Reef and pour almost $200 million into a protection program.
It comes after Labor leader Anthony Albanese spent Thursday campaigning in Queensland, with the party hoping to win seats in the state and shore up environmental funding.
Labor aims to deliver an additional $194.5 million in reef protection on top of existing programs. This includes an additional one-off grant of $15 million for the Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Research Centre in Gladstone, to boost local research.
More than 64,000 jobs rely on on the reef, with the site a major tourism destination internationally.
Mr Albanese said seeing the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef was a highlight for so many Australians.
"But parents and grandparents are worried their children will not be able to see this incredible natural wonder for themselves," he said.
"That's why it's so important we act on climate change and species protection - to protect the reef and the tens of thousands of jobs that rely on it."
A report released on Tuesday revealed 91 per cent of reefs surveyed along the system had suffered some level of coral bleaching.
This was the fourth mass bleaching event since 2016, and the sixth since 1998. However, it was the first to occur under the La Nina weather pattern.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the announcement.
"The Morrison government's approach to protecting the reef and the jobs that rely on it has been disappointing," she said.
"It's clear Anthony Albanese will work in real partnership with our government, landholders, experts, industry, traditional owners and reef communities."
In June, federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley strongly defended the Coalition government's "gold standard" management of the reef, despite the World Heritage Committee's provisional recommendation that the reef be declared "in danger".
She said the recommendation was flawed because it was based on a desktop review of the reef's condition, rather than an in-person inspection.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
