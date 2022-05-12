The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese pledges $200 million for new Great Barrier Reef program

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
May 12 2022 - 12:30pm
Labor has pledged increased funding to conserve the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Shutterstock

Labor has promised to ramp up spending to protect the Great Barrier Reef and pour almost $200 million into a protection program.

