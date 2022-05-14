The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

May is school enrolment month in Canberra - and it's a process

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High school kids that look pleasingly like a United Colours of Benetton ad from the 1980s. Picture: Shutterstock

May is school enrolment month in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.