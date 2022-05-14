May is school enrolment month in Canberra - and it's a process

The school was perched above the Hunter River and the biggest thrill was when a sheep would wander through the playground. I remember one recess one of the ratbag girls raided the lost property box and somehow came up with a long, flowing dress from a school musical and a Mr T mask and donned both before careering around the playground. It still makes me laugh. We had school discos where we danced to Get Into the Groove by Madonna (still my favourite song) while dressed in the fashion of the time, baggy denim overalls mostly.

