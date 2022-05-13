Labor has unveiled a $29 million package to support regional, local and community media, which includes matching the Coalition's lifeline to papers under threat from rising printing costs.
Extra funding for community television and a new process for allocating grants to the sector is also included in an election commitment announced on Friday.
Advertisement
Labor earlier this week confirmed it would match the Coalition's $10 million rescue package for regional newspapers, which was pledged in response to revelations that print costs were set to surge 80 per cent from July 1.
ACM, the owner of this masthead, had warned that regional publications could soon shutter without assistance to cushion against the print price hike.
In addition to the $10 million fund for regional newspapers, an Albanese government would set aside $5 million to support independent suburban, First Nations and multicultural publishers.
"Regional and local newspaper publishers remain exposed to external shocks, such as newsprint price increases which threaten to wipe out local newspaper titles for good," Labor's communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said.
Ms Rowland blamed the Morrison government's "failure to provide policy coherence or a stable set of support measures" for the challenges facing regional, local and community media.
Labor has pledged $12 million to community broadcasters, a commitment it said would provide certainty for the sector beyond next year.
READ MORE
It has also promised to keep community television stations Channel 31 Melbourne and Channel 44 Adelaide on air until there is an alternative use for their radiofrequency spectrum.
Labor has promised to develop a news media assistance program, which would gather evidence to inform support and other interventions into the sector.
"Labor considers that government intervention to support public interest journalism should be done within a principles-based and evidence-informed framework, formulated and implemented with adherence to best practice," Ms Rowland said.
"It is unacceptable that the Liberal National government has distributed tens of millions in grants without a clear plan."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.