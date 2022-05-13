The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton says Defence monitoring Chinese spy ship Haiwangxing off Western Australia

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated May 13 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:30am
Defence forces are monitoring a Chinese spy ship that has travelled an "unprecedented" path down the Western Australian coast past Exmouth, in what Defence Minister Peter Dutton says is an "aggressive act" from China.

