Scott Morrison's attacks on ICAC have gone too far

The lack of "truth in political advertising" laws is felt most acutely during election campaigns, and the perceived lack of integrity of politicians is an understandable focus of the current debate, especially during an election when so many voters are weighing the merits and deficits of candidates and judging the record of the incumbent government. But politicians should not be the only ones under the microscope. News reports revealing that police have given secret briefings to state governments about organised crime "running rampant across Australia" also highlight the importance of exposing corruption within government agencies and among public servants.