Is the PM being contrite or manipulative?

By The Canberra Times
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Scott Morrison. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Is the Prime Minister being genuinely contrite when he says he hasn't got everything right and that if he's re-elected he knows he has to change, or is this just a ploy from a master manipulator determined to cling to power at all costs, even if it means eating a little humble pie?

