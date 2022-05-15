Several Canberrans have reported interrupted NBN services on Monday morning.
The disruptions were affecting postcodes 2600 and 2602, which encompasses suburbs including Deakin, Yarralumla, Campbell, Canberra and Acton.
Aussie Service Down's service checker reported a peak in complaints at around 8pm Sunday night from those postcodes, as well as at least eight reports from Monday morning.
Advertisement
The most reported problems were internet (73 per cent) and Wi-Fi (11 per cent).
It is understood some other areas in the postcode 2602 are also experiencing minor internet delays.
NBN Co. is investigating the reports.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.