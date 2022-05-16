The Canberra Times
Post-weekend COVID cases stay low in Canberra as hospitalisations remain steady

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 16 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
Seventy-five COVID-19 positive patients are still being cared for in Canberra hospitals, the same number as the past two days, as the territory continued its weekend case dip.

