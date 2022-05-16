Seventy-five COVID-19 positive patients are still being cared for in Canberra hospitals, the same number as the past two days, as the territory continued its weekend case dip.
There were 887 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday morning, the third day in a row the new infection tally was below 1000 cases. No deaths were reported.
The number of reported cases frequently falls over the weekend and in the following days as fewer people present for testing. It takes a longer run of lower case numbers for health authorities to identify a trend in infections.
Advertisement
There were five people in intensive care on Sunday night, including one person receiving ventilation support.
Seventy-five people with COVID-19 were also being cared for in Canberra hospitals on Saturday night, after the territory recorded 885 new cases of the virus.
ACT Health reported no deaths on Sunday, but the number of people in intensive care increased by one to six patients.
Australia has the highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in the world, with about 40 people dying with the virus every day but health authorities are concerned the pandemic has slipped off the national agenda.
Almost 7800 Australians have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, however, science and health writer Jane McCredie says "we have pretty much stopped talking about the biggest challenge our health system has ever faced".
The total number of Australians who had contracted the virus is now more than 6.45 million.
"That's more than five million people in five months, and it's bound to be an underestimate given the move to reliance on self-testing," she wrote.
with AAP
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.