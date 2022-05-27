The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NBA Global Academy in Canberra set to be 'breeding ground for NBA prospects': Josh Giddey

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
May 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Giddey had a remarkable rookie year in the NBA with Oklahoma City. Picture: Getty Images

Before Josh Giddey was lighting up the NBA as the most exciting new Australian face in the league, he called Canberra home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.