Former Raiders centre Curtis Scott acquitted of assault over Kokomo's punch thrown in self-defence

By Blake Foden
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:50am, first published 7:30am
Former Raiders centre Curtis Scott punches a man at Canberra nightclub Kokomo's in May 2021.

Former Raiders centre Curtis Scott has been cleared of a Canberra nightclub assault after a magistrate found he was acting in self-defence when he broke a man's nose.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

