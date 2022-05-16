The Canberra Times
Federal Election 2022: Coalition to cut $2.7bn in spending to public sector

Sarah Basford Canales
Harley Dennett
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, Harley Dennett, and Dan Jervis-Bardy · Updated May 17 2022 - 1:34am, first published May 16 2022 - 10:00pm
A re-elected Coalition government would cut $2.7 billion in spending on the public service over the next four years to help repair the budget bottom line, with the Prime Minister adding he's confident well-paid senior bureaucrats can find areas to sensibly cut from.

