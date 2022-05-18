The Canberra Times
Strong Senate independent best choice for ACT

By Editorial
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:11pm, first published 7:30pm
An independent would be personally accountable at the next election for what they did or did not achieve for Canberra. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

After almost half a century of being ignored by the Coalition and taken for granted by the ALP, Canberra voters can make their Senate votes really count. The emergence of two strong independents alongside the continuing strong presence of the Greens, who will cut into both the Liberal and the ALP vote, means that for the first time since the ACT could elect senators in 1975, the Labor-Liberal duumvirate could be broken.

