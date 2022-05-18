The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Poor decision-making gave the prison a truck it couldn't - and often didn't - use

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sorry tale of rushed and poor directorate decision-making behind the $218,000 purchase of an unsuitable ACT Corrections prison transport truck has reached its conclusion, with the ACT Standing Committee on Public Accounts recommending the vehicle lease be terminated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.