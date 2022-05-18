The Canberra Times
City Walk Centre sold for $16.7 million

By Miriam Webber
May 18 2022 - 7:30pm
City walk centre in Civic. Picture: Supplied

A private investor has purchased City Walk Centre in Civic for $16.7 million, with plans to "spruce up" the common areas and facade.

Local News

