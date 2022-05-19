Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on the Coalition government's stance to not overturn a law that bans the territories from legislating on voluntary assisted dying.
NSW is expected to pass laws allowing voluntary assisted dying on Thursday, the last state to do so. But the ACT and the Northern Territory are still banned from even debating the matter, after a ban implemented by the Federal Parliament 25 years ago.
Mr Morrison confirmed a Coalition government would not seek to overturn that ban if re-elected at Saturday's poll, saying it was "not our policy".
"There are differences between territories and states and that is under our constitution, and we're not proposing any changes," he said.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was also asked whether a federal Labor government would make this a priority, but he would not put a timeframe on legislation to protect territory rights when asked if a bill would be put forward in the first 100 days.
"I'll set the priorities according to the priorities I've put out in the election campaign, not according to a press conference two days beforehand," Mr Albanese said.
"I have said my view is well-known about territories and about territories' right to determine their own legislation. I've spoken about that in Parliament and I've spoken about that in interviews with The Canberra Times on the record," he said on Thursday.
The NSW upper house passed the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill on Thursday morning. It will return to the lower house this afternoon for final approval.
While the Coalition government has a stance, when the matter has previously been debated in the Federal Parliament a conscience vote has been allowed.
Coalition senator Sam McMahon brought forward a bill to restore the Northern Territory's rights to create laws on the matter last year. The bill controversially excluded the ACT, but it was never brought to a vote.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
