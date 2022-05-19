Behind (and not very far behind, to be frank) Anthony Albanese stand talented performers in just about every major portfolio area. There are now a number of women and men in the Labor ranks who present as worthy future leaders. While Mr Albanese, who faces a very steep learning curve at a crucial time in history, may have stumbled more times in this campaign than he has soared, if he can marshall this team he has the makings of a very strong cabinet.

