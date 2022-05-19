Gem show at Exhibition Park this weekend

The Canberra Lapidary Club's 2022 Winter Gem and Mineral Show will be held this weekend in the Mallee Pavilion at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
Opening times are 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Entry is $7 for adults, $12 for family and $4 for concession.
Dealers will be selling jewellery, gemstones, fossils, rocks, mineral specimens. Club members will be demonstrating cabochon-making and faceting. A food stall will also be available.
The Age of Fishes Museum from Canowindra will also have a stall to provide information on fish fossils.
