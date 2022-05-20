Will you use your vote to uphold the voices of those of us who can't?

When we enter the workforce, assuming we actually earn the median income of $51,000 and (impossibly) save all of it, it will take us seven years more just to earn that 35 per cent increase. The rest of the $1 million is just a dream. Although this is good for the investment property owner, who will now earn $350,000 more in the selling of the property, there's unlikely to be many in our generation who can afford to own a home.