In the seat that used to have the bellwether label, Eden-Monaro has swung further to Labor, as first preference counts indicate a swing of 5.5 per cent away from the Liberal Party.
Labor MP Kristy McBain declared victory at Club Sapphire in the coastal town of Merimbula after casting her ballot Saturday morning in Queanbeyan.
She spoke at approximately 9.30pm, after ABC election analyst Antony Green called the seat for Labor.
"The biggest thing I wanted to do is make sure that this time around there would be no doubt in anyone's mind about who had won the seat of Eden-Monaro," Ms McBain said.
Meanwhile the Liberal candidate who challenged Ms McBain's seat, Jerry Nockles, was expected to host his election party at the Royal Hotel Queanbeyan.
Last week The Canberra Times revealed the Liberal candidate could possibly reside interstate in Canberra.
Dr Nockles was renting a property in the New South Wales electorate until just after the election, with his family remaining in their Canberra home, more than a two-hour drive away.
The tight race for Eden-Monaro was won by Ms McBain in the 2020 by-election on a razor thin margin of 0.9 per cent after the summer bushfires.
The broad seat covers over 41,000 square kilometres including towns of Queanbeyan on Canberra's doorstep to agricultural districts like Bega, coastal towns of Narooma and the snowfields of Thredbo.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
