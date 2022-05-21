The Canberra Times
Eden-Monaro held by Labor Kristy McBain

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Kristy McBain celebrating her victory in Merimbula. Picture: Supplied

In the seat that used to have the bellwether label, Eden-Monaro has swung further to Labor, as first preference counts indicate a swing of 5.5 per cent away from the Liberal Party.

